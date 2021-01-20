Name of victim in fatal Clayton County crash released

MILLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The name of a person killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend has been released by law enforcement officials.

Michael Scott Horn, 53, of Guttenberg, was killed in the crash, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, the Claton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle involved in an accident along Great River Road near the intersection with Errthum Road, or east of Millville. Deputies located a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, which they believe was being driven by Horn and lost control in a curve while traveling westbound.

The pickup went into the ditch and hit a rocky bluff head-on, killing Horn.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.