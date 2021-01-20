Marion defends home court, takes down #12 Solon 62-53

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Indians defended their home-court with a 62-53 win over #12th ranked Solon on Tuesday night. With the win, the Indians extend their win-streak to six games and improve their record to 8-4. With the loss, Solon drops to 10-4.

Ella Van Weelden led all scorers with 28 points for Marion while Solon’s Callie Levin netted a team-high 27.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.