Hawkeye women’s basketball team postpones game with Maryland due to inauguration concerns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team will not be traveling to Maryland on Wednesday, due to security concerns.

The school made the announcement on Tuesday night. It said that the game against Maryland would be postponed “out of caution due to Wednesday’s inauguration activities in Washington, D.C.”

The Big Ten Conference supported Iowa’s decision to postpone, according to officials.

The game was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, at 4:00 p.m. Rescheduling details will be announced at a later date.

