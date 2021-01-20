Advertisement

Des Moines police ID pedestrian killed in December crash

file photo
file photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -Police in Des Moines have finally identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run last November as a Des Moines resident whom neighbors reported they had not seen in weeks.

Police had struggled to identify the man, who was not carrying ID when he was found critically injured in the street the night of Nov. 26 and who later died from his injuries at a hospital.

On Wednesday, police said in a news release that they have identified the victim as 68-year-old Jeffrey James Larson, of Des Moines. Police were were sent Saturday to Larson’s home to check on his welfare after neighbors reported his mail piling up at the house.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza forgotten in oven leaves family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Pizza forgotten in oven causes fire leaving family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Around 30 bars cited for breaking Governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Police on Tuesday arrested 20-year-old Larenzo Laroy Burnett for involuntary manslaughter in...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Marisa Doolin shooting death
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson
Army veteran Michael McKinney, is shown in a Dec. 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Polk...
Man charged with 5 new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting

Latest News

Bikers' work to clear the Derecho-tattered trails in Cedar Rapids pays off
Bikers' work to clear the Derecho-tattered trails in Cedar Rapids pays off
Iowa COVID case daily update 1-20-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 1-20-2021
Iowa Democrats react to Biden's Inauguration
Iowa Democrats react to Biden's Inauguration
It’s been one year since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the United States.
Today marks one year since first COVID case in the United States
Iowa Senate President submits anti-abortion amendment
Iowa Senate President submits anti-abortion amendment