Des Moines police ID pedestrian killed in December crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -Police in Des Moines have finally identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run last November as a Des Moines resident whom neighbors reported they had not seen in weeks.

Police had struggled to identify the man, who was not carrying ID when he was found critically injured in the street the night of Nov. 26 and who later died from his injuries at a hospital.

On Wednesday, police said in a news release that they have identified the victim as 68-year-old Jeffrey James Larson, of Des Moines. Police were were sent Saturday to Larson’s home to check on his welfare after neighbors reported his mail piling up at the house.

