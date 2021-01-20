Des Moines man, accused in Capitol riots, appears in court

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man who is facing multiple charges after the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

According to television station KCCI, Doug Jensen, 41, appeared in federal court remotely from the Polk County Jail. At issue was whether he would be released before his trial. Jensen’s lawyers asked the magistrate judge to release him.

An FBI special agent testified about an interview conducted with Jensen, where he told the agent that he still believes strongly in the QAnon conspiracy theory. He said that he spent most of his time outside of work consuming media related to QAnon.

According to the testimony, Jensen told the FBI agent that he did not intend to storm the Capitol on January 6, but did so after encouragement from President Donald Trump.

The magistrate judge said she will issue a ruling on Wednesday.

Jensen was arrested on January 9.

