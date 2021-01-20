Coralville participates in national memorial to honor lives lost to COVID-19

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Memorials took place across the country on Tuesday night to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

One of them happened in Coralville at Xtream Arena and throughout the surrounding Iowa River Landing area. The Presidential Inaugural Committee for Joe Biden invited cities and towns to participate in the nationwide memorial as the nation crossed 400,000 total people in the United States who died from the virus.

For Coralville resident Gary Anderson, the pandemic has hit all too close to home.

“My mother, Edith Anderson, which would be my son Christopher’s grandmother, passed away this summer from COVID,” Anderson said.

Not only did he lose his mom, Anderson is also honoring three others he knows who have died of the virus.

“It’s not only affecting me and my family, it’s affected our friends,” Anderson said.

Coralville city staff worked hard all afternoon preparing for the memorial by making the luminaries. Sherri Proud, the Director of Parks and Recreation for Coralville helped to coordinate the effort. Proud has lost a couple of friends to the virus as well.

“There’s a lot of people without somebody sitting at the kitchen table with them and you know that, that hits hard,” Proud said.

Unfortunately, the weather kept most of the luminaries from being lit tonight, but they still line the streets throughout the Iowa River Landing.

Coralville leaders are encouraging people at home to turn on their porch lights tonight as a part of this memorial.

