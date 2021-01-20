Advertisement

Coralville participates in national memorial to honor lives lost to COVID-19

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Memorials took place across the country on Tuesday night to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

One of them happened in Coralville at Xtream Arena and throughout the surrounding Iowa River Landing area. The Presidential Inaugural Committee for Joe Biden invited cities and towns to participate in the nationwide memorial as the nation crossed 400,000 total people in the United States who died from the virus.

For Coralville resident Gary Anderson, the pandemic has hit all too close to home.

“My mother, Edith Anderson, which would be my son Christopher’s grandmother, passed away this summer from COVID,” Anderson said.

Not only did he lose his mom, Anderson is also honoring three others he knows who have died of the virus.

“It’s not only affecting me and my family, it’s affected our friends,” Anderson said.

Coralville city staff worked hard all afternoon preparing for the memorial by making the luminaries. Sherri Proud, the Director of Parks and Recreation for Coralville helped to coordinate the effort. Proud has lost a couple of friends to the virus as well.

“There’s a lot of people without somebody sitting at the kitchen table with them and you know that, that hits hard,” Proud said.

Unfortunately, the weather kept most of the luminaries from being lit tonight, but they still line the streets throughout the Iowa River Landing.

Coralville leaders are encouraging people at home to turn on their porch lights tonight as a part of this memorial.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots
Pizza forgotten in oven leaves family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Pizza forgotten in oven causes fire leaving family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Around 30 bars cited for breaking Governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport to implement COVID-19 screening, originally announced in July
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

Leo Kelly Mugshot
Kelly granted conditional release after first federal court appearance
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Marisa Doolin shooting death
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Marisa Doolin shooting death
CARES ACT funding helps Eastern Iowa Airport offset loss of passengers
CARES ACT funding helps Eastern Iowa Airport offset loss of passengers
CARES ACT funding helps Eastern Iowa Airport offset loss of passengers
CARES ACT funding helps Eastern Iowa Airport offset loss of passengers
The owner of The Lift said he used to host live events weekly. That is something he has not...
Bar and live venue owner, hip-hop artist reflect on COVID-19’s impact on live events and concerts