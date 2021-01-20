Chains Interrupted, survivor emphasize increased needs to tackle human trafficking amidst pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was 28 years ago that Stacy West was able to get out of a forced sex trade after five years.

“I escaped 28 years ago this last September to Iowa. This is where I landed from the traffickers, and I had a chance to start new and have a fresh start,” said West.

West got the support she needed to heal and turned to advocacy, doing work with Chains Interrupted to share her story with other survivors.

“I teach them to trust again, and how to live every day. When you’re in a trafficking situation, your mind is twisted, and so every day normal things for us now, for me, weren’t every day normal things,” West added.

West says those lessons are extremely important as the Pandemic makes human trafficking even harder to see.

“It’s extremely important to be educated on what human trafficking looks like. My trafficker was a friend of the family, so it wasn’t like it was some strange person,” she said.

Chains Interrupted Executive Director Terri Claire says that happens often.

“Because of the pandemic, children are more at risk because they are not having access to mandatory reporters, like doctors and teachers, and so there are children who in their own homes are being trafficked by their own parents or family members or friends,” said Claire.

Claire adds many predators moved online when the Pandemic hit.

“They can pretend to be someone else and your kids think that they’re talking to another kid, and they are actually talking to a trafficker who’s grooming them,” she said.

Claire says they’ve also revamped their efforts, using online and zoom events and meeting more frequently. Their Spring fundraiser will be a semi-virtual one.

For West, she’s looking for any way to reach out to victims.

“I want them to know that their past doesn’t have to determine their future, and that there is a hope for them,” said West.

A message West hopes people hear, especially now.

People can learn more about efforts and how to get help on the Chains Interrupted website.

