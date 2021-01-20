Advertisement

CARES ACT funding helps Eastern Iowa Airport offset loss of passengers

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Eastern Iowa Airport took a big hit in 2020 because of the pandemic.

From 2019 to 2020, it saw a more than 50% loss of passengers. The airport saw 616,000 passengers in 2020, down from 1.34 million in 2019. Airport Director Marty Lenss says that’s the first time since 2013 they’ve seen less than 1 million total passengers.

“The industry has not gone through a downturn as significant as this has been. 9/11 wasn’t this significant, and certainly, past economic recessions were never this hard on the industry,” Lenss said.

That’s a lot fewer people paying for parking, grabbing snacks, or buying a souvenir at the airport.

“We are anticipating about a $9.6 million loss in revenue, which is about 41%. A 41% loss of revenue. It’s a significant hit,” Lenss said.

The airport received $22.8 million in CARES Act funds last summer. Lenss says that money is critical to keeping people staffed, and also helps keep the rates with their airline partners locked in. He says he’s grateful for that funding..

“It’s been a huge help for us no doubt. It’s not offsetting everything, but it has been able to make our budget whole, it’s enabled us to continue to invest in the public infrastructure, and security and safety projects that have been very critical for the airport,” Lenss said.

Lenss said they’re projecting slightly higher passenger numbers in 2021, and right now are looking at being only 25-30% down from 2019 numbers. He said it’s likely those numbers won’t return to normal until 2024 or 2025.

“A lot’s riding on the vaccine, a lot of our forecasting depends on the vaccine, passenger comfort level coming back,” Lenss said.

