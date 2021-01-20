Advertisement

Bar and live venue owner, hip-hop artist reflect on COVID-19’s impact on live events and concerts

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Aaron Hefel said his bar and live venue, The Lift, has not been the same since the COVID-19 pandemic forced concerts and live performances to cancel.

Instead of hosting artists and musicians, his stage is now filled with chairs and tables.

“We are a bar, it is what we are known for, I think, so without it it is definitely hit hard,” Hefel said.

Hefel said he has been able to stay afloat thanks to financial help from the state of Iowa and the Iowa Arts Council, but just barely.

“When you think about things like liquor license and rent, it is pretty easy to spend a lot of money quickly,” Hefel said. “Especially if you are only doing a percentage of your former business.”

Hefel said he spends around $12,000 a year just on that liquor license.

Casey Olinger, also known as CaseTheJoint, is one of the artists that used to perform at The Lift. He has been performing for 25 years, so he said he has been desperately missing the adrenaline.

“It has definitely taken its toll,” Olinger said. “As far as my passion within hip hop, it is the live show part, like that is my backbone, that is what I get a kick out of, it is what brings a smile to my face is the performance aspect.”

Right now, Olinger is relying solely on his second job, but he is hopeful he will be able to pump a crowd up sometime soon.

“Dubuque is unique because you can get away with every genre here and we have more venues that welcome it all than just about any place within an earshot,” Olinger said. “Now with COVID, it has been minimalized to just what I would call background music.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots
Pizza forgotten in oven leaves family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Pizza forgotten in oven causes fire leaving family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Around 30 bars cited for breaking Governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport to implement COVID-19 screening, originally announced in July
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

Leo Kelly Mugshot
Kelly granted conditional release after first federal court appearance
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Marisa Doolin shooting death
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Marisa Doolin shooting death
CARES ACT funding helps Eastern Iowa Airport offset loss of passengers
CARES ACT funding helps Eastern Iowa Airport offset loss of passengers
CARES ACT funding helps Eastern Iowa Airport offset loss of passengers
CARES ACT funding helps Eastern Iowa Airport offset loss of passengers