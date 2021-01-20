Advertisement

62 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,335 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional 62 deaths were reported.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 307,568 people have tested positive for the virus and 4,394 people have died with the virus in Iowa since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,0007 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 387 of the reported deaths.

A total of 270,555 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

There are currently 474 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 85 more people having been admitted over the last 24 hours. There are 86 people in the ICU and 36 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 4,161 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,430,372 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 32.1 percent.

The 5 state operated Test Iowa sites were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That includes all sites in Linn and Black Hawk Counties. There could be a decline in COVID-19 data because of the closure.

