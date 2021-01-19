CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: What’s in the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Source: Food and Drug Administration

Answer: There are only around 10 ingredients in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The ingredients in the Pfizer vaccine are mRNA, lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3- phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose.

The ingredients in the Moderna vaccine are mRNA, lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate, and sucrose.

You can find other answers to frequently asked questions here, from Linn County Public Health.

