Advertisement

Waterloo planning memorial for those lost to COVID-19

An aerial view of the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in 2019.
An aerial view of the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in 2019.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Waterloo will pay tribute to the lives lost to the novel coronavirus, joining in a memorial being held in other cities and the nation’s capital.

At dusk, the city will project amber-colored light onto the RiverLoop Amphitheatre as part of the Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19. Mayor Quentin Hart will host a “virtual discussion on health and wellbeing,” which will begin with a moment of silence.

“As a community we have lost family members, friends and neighbors. Many are deeply grieving in private. The pandemic prevents us from wrapping our arms around each other in love and support,” Hart said, in a statement. “Tonight, as we join millions across the country in a moment of unity, may it galvanize our commitment to care for one another.”

Signage at the city’s library and the Waterloo Center for the Performing Arts will also show messages related to the memorial.

The memorial begins in Washington, D.C., at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, with similar tributes occurring in other cities at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots
Pizza forgotten in oven leaves family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Pizza forgotten in oven causes fire leaving family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Around 30 bars cited for breaking Governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport to implement COVID-19 screening, originally announced in July
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
Kelly makes initial court appearance, given conditional release before trial
Sunset in Holy Cross, Iowa on January 12, 2021.
Eastern Iowa to gain 71 minutes of daylight this month
Two of the domes at the Iowa Statehouse.
Iowa House subcommittee advances constitutional amendment stripping right to abortion
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast