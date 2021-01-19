Waterloo planning memorial for those lost to COVID-19

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Waterloo will pay tribute to the lives lost to the novel coronavirus, joining in a memorial being held in other cities and the nation’s capital.

At dusk, the city will project amber-colored light onto the RiverLoop Amphitheatre as part of the Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19. Mayor Quentin Hart will host a “virtual discussion on health and wellbeing,” which will begin with a moment of silence.

“As a community we have lost family members, friends and neighbors. Many are deeply grieving in private. The pandemic prevents us from wrapping our arms around each other in love and support,” Hart said, in a statement. “Tonight, as we join millions across the country in a moment of unity, may it galvanize our commitment to care for one another.”

Signage at the city’s library and the Waterloo Center for the Performing Arts will also show messages related to the memorial.

The memorial begins in Washington, D.C., at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, with similar tributes occurring in other cities at 5:30 p.m. local time.

