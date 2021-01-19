Up and down into the weekend
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The parade of storms is done as we quiet the weather pattern down. However, despite quiet weather, we are on a temperature roller coaster. Look for above freezing highs on Wednesday and Thursday followed by a chill on Friday and Saturday. We continue to watch a potential winter storm moving our way Sunday continuing into the early part of next week.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.