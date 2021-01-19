Advertisement

Up and down into the weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The parade of storms is done as we quiet the weather pattern down. However, despite quiet weather, we are on a temperature roller coaster. Look for above freezing highs on Wednesday and Thursday followed by a chill on Friday and Saturday. We continue to watch a potential winter storm moving our way Sunday continuing into the early part of next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots
Pizza forgotten in oven leaves family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Pizza forgotten in oven causes fire leaving family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Around 30 bars cited for breaking Governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport to implement COVID-19 screening, originally announced in July
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

Sunset in Holy Cross, Iowa on January 12, 2021.
Eastern Iowa to gain 71 minutes of daylight this month
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Snowy Tuesday
Snow could lead to slick roads this afternoon & evening
Snowy Tuesday
First Alert Forecast