Univ. of Iowa and Rutgers women’s basketball game postponed

Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa...
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The women’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers has been postponed by Rutgers due to positive coronavirus tests in the program.

The game had been scheduled for 3 p.m. on January 24 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Rutgers Department of Athletics consulted with the Big Ten on the decision to postpone the game.

The University of Iowa and Rutgers University will work with the Big Ten on rescheduling the game later this season.

