Tanager Place puts focus on youth intervention for young girls with new program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 11-year-old cousins Jayla and Ka’lea Strong are very aware of the increased violence across the nation and in their own communities

“It makes me feel really sad that there’s a bunch of violence around the world, and that we just can’t have peace,” Jayla said.

“It makes me feel like, Oh my gosh what happened, who did it, and if a girl was involved in it,” Ka’lea said.

Like many others, they not only want it to end, but don’t want to fall victim to it. That’s the aim of a new program at Tanager Place focused on intervention and prevention

“I thought it would be really fun to just learn about sisterhood, and what the violence is, what it’s all about, what started it and how to end it,” Jayla said.

Saving Our Sisters, or S.O.S., is a partnership between the nonprofit and the African American Family Preservation Committee, focusing on tackling youth violence, specifically for girls.

Following a year where the city of Cedar Rapids saw the most homicides on record, more community organizations like Tanager Place are stepping in. Lori Ampey and Denise Bridges are two of the youth coordinators that will be working with the girls, a population they say is overlooked.

“Sometimes we overlook the girls, and think that they are just a girlfriend and that they are not actually taking part in the things that happen,” Ampey said.

“A lot of times, if you look into some of the history of how females get into trouble, they are led to their troubles by males, so we will focus on helping out girls,” Bridges said.

They will work with the 10 girls who will kick off the program funded through a $43,000 grant from the SET fund. It’s designed as a mentorship program.

“We will help them build life skills, teach them their self-worth, talk about the recent violence and how they can avoid following into the trap,” Ampey said.

“Mentors will keep in touch with the parents so they know exactly what’s going on, and we also will be looking at how they’re doing in school too,” Bridges said.

The Strong cousins and other girls in the group will be evaluated every couple of months to assess if the program is working in hopes to build them up to their potentials, and be examples to the next generation.

“I hope to see that what we have taught these girls they are carrying on, and that we will be able to check back in in a year or two, and they can come back and talk to us, and maybe those girls that we had in this program can come to be leaders for other girls,” said Bridges.

The program begins Monday, January 25.

