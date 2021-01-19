Advertisement

Snow could lead to slick roads this afternoon & evening

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow showers will move through this afternoon, where areas could pick up to an inch of snow from this system.

Although totals will stay low, roads could become slick quickly. Make sure you taking it slow as snow falls this afternoon and evening. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Windy conditions move in on the backside of this system later tonight, where gusts could be up to 30mph.

As clouds clear overnight, temperatures will fall quickly into the single digits. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be warm for this time of year in the mid-30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures fall for the end of the week and into the weekend. A more active pattern returns this weekend too.

