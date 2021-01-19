Advertisement

Officials report work release escape from Dubuque facility

Chad Patrick Weekly, 44.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials are looking for a man who failed to return from a work release program on Monday.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said that Chad Patrick Weekly, 44, was reported as not having returned to the Dubuque Residential Facility. Weekly is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 234 pounds.

Weekly was previously convicted of willful injury causing serious injury, and other charges. He began his time at the facility in mid-September 2020.

Anybody with information on Weekly’s location should contact local police. In an emergency, call 911.

