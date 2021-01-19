Advertisement

Music teacher continues class while protecting US Capitol with National Guard

By WJLA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - An elementary school music teacher from Virginia is among the National Guardsmen called up to protect the United States Capitol. But he’s kept teaching classes from his Humvee.

Dr. Jake Kohut is on the front lines of protecting the Capitol for Wednesday’s inauguration as part of the National Guard, which arrived last Wednesday.

“It’s certainly interesting to feel like you’re a part of history,” he said. “I mean, it’s an honor to be doing the work and to be a part of this. This is, as I said, what we trained for, and it’s an honor to defend the Constitution and all those good ideals.”

Dr. Jake Kohut, an elementary school music teacher, is on the front lines of protecting the U.S. Capitol as part of the National Guard. He's kept up with class in between his guard shifts.(Source: Jake Kohut, WJLA via CNN)

But Kohut is pulling double duty: in between guard shifts at the Capitol, he jumps online to teach his Canterbury Woods Elementary School students band lessons.

“I try to actually give an explanation. I had a time of just explaining what’s going on and to make sure that they’re not worried about us or me or anything like that,” he said.

The humble teacher shrugged off being called a hero, saying it’s just business as usual. He credits his mother, who was also a music teacher, and his wife, who is at home with their 3-year-old son.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

