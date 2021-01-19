Advertisement

Iowa police seek suspect in hit-and-run pedestrian death

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in Davenport are seeking a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian just north of Genesis Medical Center.

The Quad-City Times reports that the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, when first responders were called to North Fillmore Lane for a report of a man unresponsive in the street.

Police say an initial investigation showed the man had been hit by a vehicle and dragged for 300-400 feet. Police say the vehicle fled the scene of the fatal crash.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

