Iowa House subcommittee advances constitutional amendment stripping right to abortion

Two of the domes at the Iowa Statehouse.
Two of the domes at the Iowa Statehouse.(KCRG File)
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An amendment that would declare there is no fundamental right to an abortion in the state of Iowa has moved out of a House subcommittee on Tuesday.

According to television station KCCI, the amendment would add that language to the Iowa Constitution, as well as denying state funding for abortion. Republicans in the Senate attempted to pass a similar amendment proposal during the last session, but it did not receive support in the House.

Proponents of the bill said that it would correct what they described as judicial overreach after courts struck down previous abortion restrictions in the state. The amendment’s detractors said it would adversely affect the health of women in Iowa by leading to a ban on abortions.

If the amendment is approved by both chambers, it would be put up to a vote by Iowans in a future election.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

