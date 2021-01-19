Advertisement

Iowa City native to perform in Inauguration ceremony at US Capitol Wednesday

Gunnery Sergeant Kara Santos, an Iowa City native, will perform in the Inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.(United States Marine Band)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Gunnery Sergeant Kara Santos, an Iowa City native, will perform in the Inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Santos, a flutist, joined “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in June 2009.

The band will sit beneath the inaugural platform and provide music during the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. “Hail to the Chief” will be performed immediately after Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

Santos graduated from Iowa City West High School in 1994 and earned her bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Michigan in 1998.

She earned her master’s degree in 2001 and her doctorate in flute performance in 2005 from the University of Iowa.

Santos was previously principal flute for the Quad City Symphony in Davenport.

For more information about the Marine Band, click here.

