Iowa City food truck gives away food to all on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day

By Taylor Holt
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people in Iowa City participated in an annual Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration today.

Rodney’s Jamaican Jerk and BBQ offered free food to anyone who showed up on Monday. Richard Rodney said it’s an honor for him to give back and participate in this act of service on this day.

“It’s fun for me because, on the 15, it’s my birthday so that’s Martin Luther King’s birthday, and then coming from Jamaica we look up to Martin Luther King and Marcus Garvey, you know,” Rodney said. “It’s some history there, we’re the black community and black people. So I like to do it. I love to do it.”

Rodney said he enjoys connecting with people, especially at this particular event every year.

