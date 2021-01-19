Fredericksburg man arrested after crashing into unattended police SUV in Decorah

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested after colliding with an unattended police SUV early Saturday morning.

In an officer’s report, officials said Decorah police officers had their vehicle parked in a Pizza Ranch parking lot, located at 212 College Drive, while they were conducting a bar check next door.

That’s when a Buick Park Avenue came from Iowa Avenue crossing College Drive. Officials said the Buick jumped the curb heading toward the police vehicle. At the last second the driver tried to go between the police vehicle and the building, but struck the police vehicle in the front and back passenger doors with the Buick’s front passenger side bumper.

Police arrested Dalton Timp on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of alcohol under legal age, possession of controlled substance, and striking an unattended vehicle.

