Even small portion of fried foods can increase risk of heart disease, study says

Even a small portion of fried foods can increase your risk of heart disease, according to a new study.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) – There’s more evidence that eating fried foods may increase your risk for major heart disease and stroke.

An analysis published Monday in the journal Heart shows each additional weekly serving of 114 grams or 4 ounces (½ cup) of fried foods increased the risk of heart attack and stroke by 3%, heart disease by 2% and heart failure by 12%.

Health experts say small doses can add up quickly.

For perspective, the study found a medium McDonald’s french fry serving is 117 grams of fried food.

The American Heart Association recommends replacing trans fats from fried and processed foods with monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats, such as olive and canola oil.

Besides fried foods, trans fats are found in coffee creamer, cakes, pie crusts, frozen pizza, cookies, crackers, biscuits and dozens of other processed foods.

