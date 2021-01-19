Cyclones postpone Saturday matchup against Texas Tech due to COVID-19

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University’s men’s basketball team will miss another game due to the novel coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

The Cyclones athletics department said that its game on Saturday, Jan. 23, against Texas Tech was postponed. Team officials will work with the Big 12 Conference in an attempt to find another date to play the game.

Iowa State paused team activities indefinitely due to COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 15. Their game against Kansas was already postponed. No exact return date for the team has been announced.

