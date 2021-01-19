Advertisement

Cyclones postpone Saturday matchup against Texas Tech due to COVID-19

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University’s men’s basketball team will miss another game due to the novel coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

The Cyclones athletics department said that its game on Saturday, Jan. 23, against Texas Tech was postponed. Team officials will work with the Big 12 Conference in an attempt to find another date to play the game.

Iowa State paused team activities indefinitely due to COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 15. Their game against Kansas was already postponed. No exact return date for the team has been announced.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots
Pizza forgotten in oven leaves family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Pizza forgotten in oven causes fire leaving family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Around 30 bars cited for breaking Governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport to implement COVID-19 screening, originally announced in July
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

Kansas guard Devon Dotson, center, drives to the basket between Iowa State's Rasir Bolton,...
Iowa State men’s basketball season paused indefinitely due to COVID
Iowa State players celebrate after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon,...
Iowa State beats Oregon 34-17 in Fiesta Bowl
Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) fights for a rebound with Iowa State guard Darlinstone Dubar (55)...
Cyclones nearly upset No. 2 Baylor, but fall 76-65
Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs the ball against West Virginia during the first half...
No. 12 Iowa State faces No. 25 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl on Saturday