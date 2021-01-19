Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Marisa Doolin shooting death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police on Tuesday arrested 20-year-old Larenzo Laroy Burnett for involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Marisa Doolin.

Doolin, 18, was shot and later pronounced dead on December 22 at 21010 Westdale Drive SW.

In a news release, officials said an investigation determined Burnett intentionally pointed a handgun at Doolin and accidentally discharged the firearm. Doolin died because of the gunshot wound.

Officials said Burnett is also accused of threatening a witness on December 28, telling them not to talk to police, or they would need to be ready for whatever is coming to them.

The threat was made during a phone call while Burnett was incarcerated at the Linn County jail. Burnett also faces charges of Tampering with a Witness for making the threat.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.