Blank Park Zoo opens new 10,000 square foot event center

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines announced the opening of the Holmes Foster Event Center.

Zoo officials said the 10,000 square foot center will host educational activities, conservation programming, recreational events and private gatherings such as business meetings, weddings and reunions.

The building cost $2.2 million and has a seating capacity of about 350 at round tables or 500 theater style.

Over the winter, zoo officials said the space will be used for activities like mini-golf, and self-guided education activities.

The center is named in memory of Holmes Foster. Marjorie and Holmes Foster are long-time supporters of Blank Park Zoo.

President and CEO of Blank Park Zoo Anne Shimerdla said she hopes the event center will assist in the financial recovery of the zoo once the pandemic concludes.

