Advertisement

Blank Park Zoo opens new 10,000 square foot event center

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines announced the opening of the Holmes Foster Event Center.

Zoo officials said the 10,000 square foot center will host educational activities, conservation programming, recreational events and private gatherings such as business meetings, weddings and reunions.

The building cost $2.2 million and has a seating capacity of about 350 at round tables or 500 theater style.

Over the winter, zoo officials said the space will be used for activities like mini-golf, and self-guided education activities.

The center is named in memory of Holmes Foster. Marjorie and Holmes Foster are long-time supporters of Blank Park Zoo.

President and CEO of Blank Park Zoo Anne Shimerdla said she hopes the event center will assist in the financial recovery of the zoo once the pandemic concludes.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots
Pizza forgotten in oven leaves family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Pizza forgotten in oven causes fire leaving family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Around 30 bars cited for breaking Governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport to implement COVID-19 screening, originally announced in July
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
Kelly makes initial court appearance, given conditional release before trial
Sunset in Holy Cross, Iowa on January 12, 2021.
Eastern Iowa to gain 71 minutes of daylight this month
Two of the domes at the Iowa Statehouse.
Iowa House subcommittee advances constitutional amendment stripping right to abortion
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
An aerial view of the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in 2019.
Waterloo planning memorial for those lost to COVID-19