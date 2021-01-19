Advertisement

Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 30 different bars were given citations for violating COVID-19 protocols from Gov. Kim Reynold’s emergency proclamation during the entire pandemic.

Moonshine Cowgirls, which is located in Cedar Falls, is not one of those locations. Even though, the Black Hawk County Health Department began to investigate the bar for breaking Iowa’s COVID-19 protocols after it’s first week open.

Currently, those protocols include social distancing, mask-wearing, and limiting groups to eight people. A violation of those rules would result in a $1,000 fine.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which helps enforce the proclamation, has received more than 850 complaints. About 5% of those complaints have turned into citations.

Jake Holmes, who is a spokesperson for the regulatory agency, declined an on-camera interview to discuss the numbers. But, did tell our KCRG-TV9 i9 investigative unit that one reason for the proportion is a bar could receive multiple complaints. He said a vast majority of bars are following the law and it takes the department an average time of about a week or less to investigate places that are violating the law.

Our analysis of the state database also found no bars were cited for a violation of the Governor’s proclamation in December.

Jessica Dunker, who is the president and CEO of the Iowa Restuarant Association, said she approves off how the regulation agency has enforced the Governor’s proclamations.

Dunker said she appreciates how the agency attempts to education an establishment first, before writing a citation.

