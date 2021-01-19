Advertisement

AM drizzle, PM snow may lead to slick roads

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to bring some snow into the area. Early this morning, it’s possible that we may see a brief round of flurries or freezing drizzle which may lead to some slick roads.

This afternoon is when most of the precipitation will arrive and a trace to an inch of snow still looks pretty likely.

While this isn’t much snow at first glance, it’ll likely cause slick roads so this is something to be mindful of. The wind will probably come up briefly behind the system as well.

Tomorrow will be windy and milder with highs well into the 30s.

Dry weather is expected the rest of the week with a pattern change to much more active weather still on track for the weekend.

