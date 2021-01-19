Advertisement

After years of planning, new Marion YMCA opens

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The new YMCA in Marion has opened, as of Monday.

The project had been in the works for more than 15 years. Inside there are full-size basketball courts, a 1/8 mile track, along with an aquatic center with both a recreational and lap pool and splash pad.

The president and CEO of the group said the old building served its purpose for decades, but it was time to expand in a growing city.

The new facility is located off of Tower Terrace Road, near Linn-Mar High School.

