954 COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 954 more COVID-19 cases and eight more COVID-19 related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 306,233 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 4,332 Iowans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 was listed as the underlying cause of 3,959 of the reported deaths, and it was a contributing factor in 373 of the reported deaths.

A total of 268,882 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state reported 490 Iowans are hospitalized with the virus as of 10:30 a.m., with 56 more Iowans having been admitted over the last 24 hours. There are 85 people in the ICU and 36 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,270 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,426,211 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 29.2 percent.

The 5 state operated Test Iowa sites were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That includes all sites in Linn and Black Hawk Counties. There could be a decline in COVID-19 data in the coming days from the Iowa Department of Public Health because of the closure.

