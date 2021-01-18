Yes, you can get a Covid-19 vaccine in Iowa even if you don’t reside in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: “If we reside in Iowa but spend winter in Texas, can we receive the vaccine in either place?

Answer: Every state can make its own decision if it wants to give vaccines to people who don’t reside in its state. But here in Iowa, the state health department recommends people can receive the vaccine regardless of their residence.

The state’s council of experts helping the state make decisions about the vaccine supports that recommendation.

Its recommendation also includes that people don’t have to have proof of their U.S. Citizenship to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

About 7,000 people who don’t reside in Iowa have received doses allocated to Iowa.

According to state rules, they are all either employees at long-term care facilities or health care workers.

