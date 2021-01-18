Advertisement

Yes, you can get a Covid-19 vaccine in Iowa even if you don’t reside in Iowa

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: “If we reside in Iowa but spend winter in Texas, can we receive the vaccine in either place?

Source: Iowa Department of Public Health

Answer: Every state can make its own decision if it wants to give vaccines to people who don’t reside in its state. But here in Iowa, the state health department recommends people can receive the vaccine regardless of their residence.

Memo on Citizenship and Residency by Adam Carros on Scribd

The state’s council of experts helping the state make decisions about the vaccine supports that recommendation.

Its recommendation also includes that people don’t have to have proof of their U.S. Citizenship to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

About 7,000 people who don’t reside in Iowa have received doses allocated to Iowa.

According to state rules, they are all either employees at long-term care facilities or health care workers.

You can find other answers to frequently asked questions here, from Linn County Public Health.

Or you can ask your question to KCRG using the form below or liking and messaging Ethan Stein’s Facebook page.

