University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 3 positive COVID-19 cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported three more positive COVID-19 PCR tests results from last week’s testing.

From January 11 to January 17, the university conducted 376 tests of student-athletes, coaches and staff as part of its return to campus protocol.

The protocol began on May 29, 2020 and 379 total positive tests have been received.

Under the protocol contact tracing procedures follow any positive test results, and those who test positive must isolate. Anyone who may have been exposed to someone with the virus must also quarantine.

