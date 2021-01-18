Advertisement

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 3 positive COVID-19 cases

The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.
The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported three more positive COVID-19 PCR tests results from last week’s testing.

From January 11 to January 17, the university conducted 376 tests of student-athletes, coaches and staff as part of its return to campus protocol.

The protocol began on May 29, 2020 and 379 total positive tests have been received.

Under the protocol contact tracing procedures follow any positive test results, and those who test positive must isolate. Anyone who may have been exposed to someone with the virus must also quarantine.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots
Car crash.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Clayton County
A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after authorities say he threatened a Black Hawk County...
Cedar Rapids man accused of threatening Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputy with a gun in video
Hospital bed.
Fewer than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for first time in 3 months
Organizers for the SaPaDaPaSo parade announce their plans for the 2021 event on Sunday, Jan....
SaPaDaPaSo ‘drive-thru’ parade to be held at Hawkeye Downs

Latest News

COVID: US approaching 400K deaths
COVID: US approaching 400K deaths
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Coronavirus deaths rising across US amid winter surge
Only 1.6 million Americans have received both doses of the COVID vaccine giving them protection.
Less than 1% of Americans have received COVID vaccine
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport to implement COVID-19 screening, originally announced in July
Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is helping coronavirus patients recover.
‘I had the feeling of impending doom’: COVID survivor urges plasma donation