Advertisement

Two teens injured in rollover crash after attempting to flee from law enforcement in Hamilton County

(Gray Media)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were hospitalized after a high-speed chase ended in a rollover crash on Saturday night.

In a crash report, officials said law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop at around 10:47 p.m., but the driver refused to stop.

Officials said the crash happened at County Road R77 and D41, northeast of Ellsworth in Hamilton County.

The driver, 18-year-old Justin Crawley, of Waterloo, took off at a high rate of speed until losing control, entering the ditch and rolling the vehicle several times.

Both Crawley and a 16-year-old passenger were injured in the crash. The 16-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines.

Officials did not report the extent of the two teenagers’ injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Clayton County
Hospital bed.
Fewer than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for first time in 3 months
Organizers for the SaPaDaPaSo parade announce their plans for the 2021 event on Sunday, Jan....
SaPaDaPaSo ‘drive-thru’ parade to be held at Hawkeye Downs
An image at around 8:58 a.m. from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow on Interstate...
Slick roads this morning as light snow diminshes
Chandrique Day, 20, is facing felony charges for being a felon in possession of a gun and...
Cedar Rapids man accused of threatening Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputy with a gun in video

Latest News

One deputy was injured in a shooting in Charlotte, Iowa on Friday morning.
Clinton County deputy injured in a shooting in Charlotte
People across the U.S. and here in Iowa will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day...
People across the US observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday
Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids will return to the classroom for the first time since March.
Kennedy students to return to classroom Tuesday
Students are getting ready to get back in the swing of learning at Cornell College while the...
Cornell College students return after break, with COVID-19 testing
President Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his last day in office.
President Trump to issue around 100 pardons in final day in office