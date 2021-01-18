Two teens injured in rollover crash after attempting to flee from law enforcement in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were hospitalized after a high-speed chase ended in a rollover crash on Saturday night.

In a crash report, officials said law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop at around 10:47 p.m., but the driver refused to stop.

Officials said the crash happened at County Road R77 and D41, northeast of Ellsworth in Hamilton County.

The driver, 18-year-old Justin Crawley, of Waterloo, took off at a high rate of speed until losing control, entering the ditch and rolling the vehicle several times.

Both Crawley and a 16-year-old passenger were injured in the crash. The 16-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines.

Officials did not report the extent of the two teenagers’ injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

