Tree sale, intended to replace derecho damage, to benefit local group

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local organization that helps foster families is selling trees to help raise money, according to officials.

Families Helping Families of Iowa said it will be selling another round of Iowa-grown trees as a way to help replace trees that were damaged in the August 10 derecho. The trees will be available at discounted prices, according to Melissa Carlson, the group’s executive director.

“We had a very successful fall tree sale fundraiser and we wanted to give more people an opportunity to purchase trees this spring. Local trees could be difficult to come by this spring. We are fortunate to have a tree farmer willing to reserve a few hundred for us to sell,” Carlson said, in a statement.

A total of five tree varieties are included in the sale. Delivery and planting are also available for an extra fee.

Visit the organization’s website for more details.

