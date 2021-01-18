Sunday Night Spotlight: Iowa swimming head coach Marc Long shows emotion in final home swim meet

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The phrase “treat it like another meet or another game” is used quite often by athletes and coaches. That wasn’t an easy task for the Iowa men’s and women’s swimming teams on Saturday. Both programs swam what was more than likely their final home meet, ever.

The University of Iowa is cutting both programs, along with men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis after the 2020-21 school year.

Several athletes and coaches have given their hearts and time towards the program, but probably none more than head coach Marc Long. He’s been the head coach of both programs for 17 years and is a former Iowa swimmer himself.

When asked about what kept him going through all of the events the past few months, he had to think about his answer.

“It’s obviously for the athletes,” Long said. “I swam here. This is my alma mater. These kids trusted us. So that’s a big part of it.”

Long admitted that it’s difficult to not wonder if he and his family will have to sell their house or possibly switch schools with all the uncertainty.

“When you’ve got your entire department trying to make sure you stay out of the department and the entire University making sure you stay out of it in court, it’s not a good feeling for something we trust and this place is in my heart,” he continued. “It’s an ongoing challenge, but the kids make it worth it.”

