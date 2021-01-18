Advertisement

Parler’s website back online with brief message

By CNN
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The social network Parler is back online after Amazon Web Services booted it a week ago.

In a comeback message dated Saturday, CEO John Matze writes, “Hello world, is this thing on?”

This implies Parler has a new hosting platform.

Amazon says it removes Parler after its far-right members made threats of violence.

A who-is search shows Parler’s domain is now registered to Epik.

That company works with another social network popular with the far right called Gab.

In his message, Matze speaks to what he calls “both lovers and haters.”

He says Parler is supposed to be a forum that protects privacy and enables free speech.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

