Advertisement

New trial in gruesome 2017 stabbing not expected until fall

The state's high court in a split decision Friday ordered a new trial for 30-year-old Gregory...
The state's high court in a split decision Friday ordered a new trial for 30-year-old Gregory Michael Davis.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A new trial likely won’t be held until late this year for a man whose murder conviction in the gruesome 2017 stabbing of his ex-girlfriend was overturned.

The Gazette reports that attorneys for 30-year-old Gregory Davis and prosecutors agreed last week that a new trial won’t be possible until October or November.

Davis’ new trial had been set to begin Feb. 1 after the Iowa Supreme Court tossed out his original murder conviction last November, ruling that he didn’t get a fair trial.

Davis was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder and other counts in the death of 29-year-old Carrie Davis, whose body was found rolled in a blanket inside a trailer in Marion.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots
Car crash.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Clayton County
A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after authorities say he threatened a Black Hawk County...
Cedar Rapids man accused of threatening Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputy with a gun in video
Hospital bed.
Fewer than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for first time in 3 months
Organizers for the SaPaDaPaSo parade announce their plans for the 2021 event on Sunday, Jan....
SaPaDaPaSo ‘drive-thru’ parade to be held at Hawkeye Downs

Latest News

People line up for a free meal at Rodney's Jamaican Jerk & BBQ food truck in Iowa City on...
Iowa City food truck gives away food to all on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day
Chad Patrick Weekly, 44.
Officials report work release escape from Dubuque facility
Food truck giving away meals for MLK, Jr., Day.
Iowa City food truck gives out free meals to anybody on MLK, Jr., Day
Martin Luther King, Jr., Day at Wartburg.
Wartburg College adapts MLK, Jr., Day service work for pandemic year
Tree planting from Families Helping Families
Local organization selling trees to raise money