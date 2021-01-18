Advertisement

Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:32 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California family is in mourning after the death of a 27-year-old mother of three. She lost the battle with COVID-19 just weeks after giving birth.

Nicolas Shaw is raising his three young daughters, one just weeks old, as a single dad after losing his wife, 27-year-old Leslie Shaw, to COVID-19.

“She loved me for me. It didn’t matter if I was broke or rich or bald or nothing,” Nicolas Shaw said.

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third daughter. She never got to meet the newborn.(Source: GoFundMe)

In December, a pregnant Leslie Shaw was admitted to the hospital when she tested positive for COVID-19. She died nearly two weeks after a cesarean section delivery of her youngest daughter.

The mother never got to meet the newborn because she was in a medically induced coma at the time of delivery, but her widower says he’s going to do what he can to make sure all three girls grow up knowing their mom.

“My girls can do whatever they want. I’m not going to tell them no because I couldn’t tell my wife no. She did anything she wanted. I hope they learn that from her, and I hope I can teach that to them,” Nicolas Shaw said.

Leslie Shaw was a popular dance teacher who wanted to inspire kids. When the pandemic hit, she switched to virtual classes.

The Shaw family isn’t sure how the 27-year-old contracted COVID-19, but doctors say they’ve seen a disproportionate number of cases among Latinas. There has also been a rise in mortality related to COVID-positive pregnancies.

“Do not be scared of going to the hospital or the long waits. Pregnant women are at risk,” said Dr. Courtney Martin, the director of Maternity Services at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. She did not treat Leslie Shaw.

A local school administrator set up a GoFundMe to help Nicolas Shaw and his daughters. It has raised more than $30,000.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Clayton County
Hospital bed.
Fewer than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for first time in 3 months
Organizers for the SaPaDaPaSo parade announce their plans for the 2021 event on Sunday, Jan....
SaPaDaPaSo ‘drive-thru’ parade to be held at Hawkeye Downs
An image at around 8:58 a.m. from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow on Interstate...
Slick roads this morning as light snow diminshes
Chandrique Day, 20, is facing felony charges for being a felon in possession of a gun and...
Cedar Rapids man accused of threatening Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputy with a gun in video

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court orders Navalny to jail for 30 days, spokeswoman says
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Houston woman reported missing after 1-year-old son found alone in car
One deputy was injured in a shooting in Charlotte, Iowa on Friday morning.
Clinton County deputy injured in a shooting in Charlotte