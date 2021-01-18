Advertisement

Iowa reports 427 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 427 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 305,279 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 4,324 Iowans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 was listed as the underlying cause of 3,951 of the reported deaths, and it was a contributing factor in 373 of the reported deaths.

The state’s data shows A total of 266,456 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations increased slightly over the last 24 hours. The state reported 483 Iowans are hospitalized with the virus as of 10:30 Monday morning. That’s an increase from the 474 reported hospitalizations on Sunday morning.

Over the last 24 hours, 58 more Iowans were admitted to hospitals with the virus. There are 84 people in the ICU and 38 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,444 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,422,941 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 29.6 percent.

Also on Monday, the 5 state operated Test Iowa sites are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That includes all sites in Linn and Black Hawk Counties. Sites will reopen Tuesday with normal testing hours.

There could be a decline in COVID-19 data in the coming days from the Iowa Department of Public Health because of the closure.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots
Car crash.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Clayton County
A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after authorities say he threatened a Black Hawk County...
Cedar Rapids man accused of threatening Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputy with a gun in video
Hospital bed.
Fewer than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for first time in 3 months
Organizers for the SaPaDaPaSo parade announce their plans for the 2021 event on Sunday, Jan....
SaPaDaPaSo ‘drive-thru’ parade to be held at Hawkeye Downs

Latest News

COVID: US approaching 400K deaths
COVID: US approaching 400K deaths
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Coronavirus deaths rising across US amid winter surge
Only 1.6 million Americans have received both doses of the COVID vaccine giving them protection.
Less than 1% of Americans have received COVID vaccine
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport to implement COVID-19 screening, originally announced in July
Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is helping coronavirus patients recover.
‘I had the feeling of impending doom’: COVID survivor urges plasma donation