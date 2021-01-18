Advertisement

Iowa City hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Human Rights events

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City and the University of Iowa are partnering with other local groups to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of events on Monday.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. and will feature several socially-distanced, or virtual events, culminating with an online program called “We the People: Protest and Peace.”

The program begins at 7 p.m. and will feature musicians, speakers and a short service honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

Organizers said full COVID-19 precautions will be taken for the events.

See the full list of events at mlk.uiowa.edu, or follow the Facebook event.

