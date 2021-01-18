Hawkeyes move up to #4 in latest AP men’s basketball rankings

(AP) - Gonzaga once again has racked up all but the two first-place votes that went to Baylor in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

Villanova remained firmly behind the preseason top two despite not playing a game since Dec. 23 due to COVID-19 pauses within its program. Iowa and Texas swapped places to round out the top 5, while Duke plummeted from the poll for the first time since February 2016 following its loss to Virginia Tech.

Louisville also fell out while No. 18 Alabama and No. 24 UCLA were newcomers to the poll.

