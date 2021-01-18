Flurries possible again tonight & tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow showers and flurries may be possible through the early afternoon, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. Any accumulations from today should stay under an inch due to lack of moisture.

Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight with lows in the upper teens. Tomorrow is going to be very similar to today. Highs will be in the mid-20s with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Light snow showers or flurries will be possible again in the afternoon and evening. Accumulations again will stay under an inch.

The middle of the week will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler air moves back in by the end of the week, highs in the upper teens, low 20s. Active weather returns by the end of the weekend.

