FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his alleged involvement in the riots in the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Federal charges include: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry with Intent to Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Official Business and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The FBI said Kelly will have an initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

Kelly is the second person from Iowa arrested after being seen inside the U.S. Capitol that day. Doug Jensen, 41, of Des Moines, was arrested on January 9 on multiple federal charges as well.

