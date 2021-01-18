Advertisement

Eastern Iowa Airport to implement COVID-19 screening, originally announced in July

Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Passengers departing from the Eastern Iowa Airport will soon be required to undergo a form of health screening before being allowed to proceed to their flight, officials said Monday.

The airport will implement its “Travel Well” program, which was developed in coordination with Mercy Medical Center. It will require that passengers on outbound flights, as well as staff that work beyond the checkpoint, will answer a small health questionnaire and a temperature check. If the passenger is determined to not have a fever, outward signs of illness, or recent exposure to COVID-19, they will be allowed to proceed to the normal security screening procedures.

Officials said that the initial screening will take around 10 seconds to complete. If a passenger is determined to have a temperature above 100.4 degrees, outward signs of illness, or a recent COVID-19 exposure, they will be taken to a private area for further evaluation by a Mercy health care staffer.

“The Travel Well program will provide an efficient approach to screening passengers and employees,” Marty Lenss, director for the airport, said, in a statement. “Mercy established the protocols at their hospital and clinics as part of its COVID-19 response to ensure the safety of its staff and patients.”

The details of the screening were developed based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and approved by the Linn County Public Health Department.

The plan was initially announced by the airport in early July, with a public comment period to follow and approval expected by late July. Officials said on Monday that the airport’s efforts were delayed while waiting for direction from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Funding for the initiative will come from CARES Act funding, according to the airport.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots
Car crash.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Clayton County
A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after authorities say he threatened a Black Hawk County...
Cedar Rapids man accused of threatening Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputy with a gun in video
Hospital bed.
Fewer than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for first time in 3 months
Organizers for the SaPaDaPaSo parade announce their plans for the 2021 event on Sunday, Jan....
SaPaDaPaSo ‘drive-thru’ parade to be held at Hawkeye Downs

Latest News

People line up for a free meal at Rodney's Jamaican Jerk & BBQ food truck in Iowa City on...
Iowa City food truck gives away food to all on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day
Chad Patrick Weekly, 44.
Officials report work release escape from Dubuque facility
Food truck giving away meals for MLK, Jr., Day.
Iowa City food truck gives out free meals to anybody on MLK, Jr., Day
Martin Luther King, Jr., Day at Wartburg.
Wartburg College adapts MLK, Jr., Day service work for pandemic year
Tree planting from Families Helping Families
Local organization selling trees to raise money