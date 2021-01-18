Advertisement

Cowboys for Trump leader arrested over US Capitol riot

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico county official and founder of the group Cowboys for Trump who had vowed to return to Washington after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to place a flag on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested Sunday by the FBI.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, Griffin told investigators that he was “caught up” in the crowd, which pushed its way through the barricades and entered the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol, but he said he did not enter the building and instead remained on the U.S. Capitol steps.

A video posted to Griffin’s personal Facebook page shows Griffin in the restricted areas, according to the affidavit.

Griffin did not immediately respond to phone or text messages seeking comment.

On Thursday, Griffin, said he planned to travel with firearms to Washington, D.C., for Biden’s inauguration.

“I’m gonna be there on Jan. 20 ... and I’m gonna take a stand for our country and for our freedoms,” Griffin said during a meeting of the Otero County Board of Commissioners.

“I’m gonna leave either tonight or tomorrow. I’ve got a .357 Henry Big Boy rifle lever action that I’ve got in the trunk of my car and I’ve got a .357 single action revolver, the Colt Ruger Vaquero that I’ll have underneath the front seat on my right side and I will embrace my Second Amendment,” he said.

___

Associated Press journalist Morgan Lee contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Clayton County
Hospital bed.
Fewer than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for first time in 3 months
Organizers for the SaPaDaPaSo parade announce their plans for the 2021 event on Sunday, Jan....
SaPaDaPaSo ‘drive-thru’ parade to be held at Hawkeye Downs
An image at around 8:58 a.m. from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow on Interstate...
Slick roads this morning as light snow diminshes
Chandrique Day, 20, is facing felony charges for being a felon in possession of a gun and...
Cedar Rapids man accused of threatening Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputy with a gun in video

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court orders Navalny to jail for 30 days, spokeswoman says
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Houston woman reported missing after 1-year-old son found alone in car
One deputy was injured in a shooting in Charlotte, Iowa on Friday morning.
Clinton County deputy injured in a shooting in Charlotte