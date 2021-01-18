Advertisement

Cornell College back from winter break, preparing to randomly test students in coming weeks

Cornell College says they will have around 850 people learning on campus this semester out of their nearly 1,000 students.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Cornell College are heading to campus for the first day back after winter break.

The schools pandemic coordinator, Nancy Reasland, said a professor at the college came up with their COVID-19 testing strategy.

Reasland said they have two methods for testing students and athletes for COVID-19 this semester.

It involves randomized screenings where students are selected each week to take a free test at the student health clinic.

She says students who are learning in-person will get tested more frequently than those hybrid or online, and they test every residence hall once a week to try and find pockets of infection.

Reasland said they tested all students who arrived on campus early, but students arriving this week should be prepared to be next: “Beginning Monday we go back to our randomized, strategized testing, and we can test about 300 students a week, and you know, with 850 students on campus, it means you’re probably going to get tested soon.”

She said they’ve also started doing pool saliva testing on athletes. This allows their athletes to practice together in person safely and offers a less invasive form of testing from a nasal swab.

Maddix Strovie, a senior at Cornell College, said right now she lives in a different dorm than her friends, so they use ZOOM to communicate, or they try to hangout outside when the weather allows.

Stovie, studying marketing, said she got a COVID test at the student health center before arriving back on campus a few days early. Stovie said she isn’t worried at all about students coming back. She explained that she trusts her Cornell classmates, and it’s an advantage to be on a smaller campus.

“I think it’s a big advantage,” Stovie said. “I mean just being able to know all your classmates and just understand that they do care makes me feel safer, and I know it makes a lot of other students on campus feel safer because we know everyone on campus, so we know what they’re doing.”

Reasland said it takes an average of 30 minutes for them to know a student’s test result. She also told said that students who arrive this week will start getting randomly tested, and they can test up to 100 students a day.

