Clark notches 7th Big Ten Conference freshman honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A breakout star on the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team continued her streak of being named the Big Ten Conference’s best freshman.

Caitlin Clark, a guard from West Des Moines, was named the Big Ten Conference’s Freshman of the Week for women’s basketball. It is her seventh time earning the honor this season, having been given the award each week that the Hawkeyes have played. Clark has also won the conference’s overall Player of the Week award three times, and been named to the Player of the Week Honor Roll twice, including this week.

Earning her fourth double-double, Clark turned in 27 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in an 84-82 loss in overtime to Ohio State this week.

Clark is averaging 25.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season. She is the fourth-highest scorer in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

