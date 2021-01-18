Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man accused of threatening Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputy with a gun in video

Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after authorities say he threatened a Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputy in a video with a gun.

Chandrique Day, 20, is facing a Felon in Possession of a Firearm charge from an incident that occurred in October.

According to a criminal complaint, on October 26, 2020, Day was seen in a video making threats threats towards the deputy while brandishing a handgun with a “unique laser system attached.”

The following day, the handgun was located after a car chase with police in Cedar Rapids and Marion. Day was the driver of the vehicle and was arrested after crashing the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The handgun was linked to multiple shootings in Waterloo and a victim who was wounded identified Day as the person who shot him.

Day was adjudicated delinquent in 2014 for 2nd degree Criminal Mischief felony charge.

He was already awaiting trial for an August 2020 shooting incident in Waterloo that left two people shot.

He’s being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Chandrique Day, 20, is facing felony charges for being a felon in possession of a gun and making threats to a Black Hawk Sheriff's deputy in a video(Black Hawk County Jail)

