Active early week weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light snow and flurries are possible tonight and tomorrow. An active flow across Iowa brings a disturbance tonight and Tuesday afternoon. Each has the potential for some light snow and flurries. While accumulation will be less than 1″ any snow can cause slick spots and stretches to be aware. Wednesday brings a milder southwest flow with colder weather moving in late week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.