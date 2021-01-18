Advertisement

Active early week weather

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light snow and flurries are possible tonight and tomorrow. An active flow across Iowa brings a disturbance tonight and Tuesday afternoon. Each has the potential for some light snow and flurries. While accumulation will be less than 1″ any snow can cause slick spots and stretches to be aware. Wednesday brings a milder southwest flow with colder weather moving in late week.

